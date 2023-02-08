Assam Career Apply online for 985 vacancies in SLPRB

Applications are invited for 985 vacant positions under State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB).

State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 985 vacant positions in various departments under Government of Assam.

Name of post : Tailor in Directorate of Civil Defence & Home Guards Assam

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : HSLC or equivalent of a University or Board recognized by the Govt. Diploma of Tailoring from the Institute recognized by Govt. of Assam. Trade skill including ability to operate both automatic and manual (foot/hand driven) sewing machine. Knowledge on fabric and human body shape, sewing equipments etc.

Name of post : Dresser in Directorate of Civil Defence & Home Guards Assam

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : HSLC or equivalent of a University or Board recognized by the Govt. Diploma of Tailoring from the Institute recognized by Govt. of Assam. 02 (two) years experience certificate on Dresser (Medical) work from a Govt. recognized Institute. Trade skill including knowledge on contamination, sterilization and disinfection of instruments, preparation of chlorine solution, antiseptic & aseptic condition, procedure of decontamination, Cleaning & Bandaging wounds and other affected body parts.

Name of post : Safai Karmachari in Assam Police

No. of posts : 483

Qualification : Minimum Class VI passed from a recognized School or Institution and maximum

qualification will be HSSLC or Class XII passed from recognized Board or Council.

Name of post : Safai Karmachari under Directorate of Civil Defence & Home Guards, Assam

No. of posts : 57

Qualification : Minimum Class VI passed from a recognized School or Institution and maximum

qualification will be HSSLC or Class XII passed from recognized Board or Council.

Name of post : Safai Karmachari under Fire & Emergency Services, Assam

No. of posts : 13

Qualification : Minimum Class VI passed from a recognized School or Institution and maximum

qualification will be HSSLC or Class XII passed from recognized Board or Council.

Name of post : Safai Karmachari under Prison Department

No. of posts : 6

Qualification : Minimum Class VI passed from a recognized School or Institution and maximum

qualification will be HSSLC or Class XII passed from recognized Board or Council.

Name of post : Sweeper under Prison Department

No. of posts : 28

Qualification : Minimum Class VI passed from a recognized School or Institution and maximum

qualification will be HSSLC or Class XII passed from recognized Board or Council.

Name of post : Constable of Police (Communication) in APRO

No. of posts : 262

Qualification : H.S. (Science) passed with Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics (PCM) from a recognized Board or Council. The candidates must have obtained pass marks in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics (PCM) in H.S. (Science) examination to apply for the post.

Name of post : Constable (Driver) in APRO

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : HSLC or equivalent examination passed from a recognized Board or Council and must possess valid driving license for LMV or MMV or HMV.

Name of post : Constable (Dispatch Rider) in APRO

No. of posts : 9

Qualification : HSLC or equivalent examination passed from a recognized Board or Council and must possess valid driving license for LMV or MMV or HMV.

Name of post : Constable (Handymen) in APRO

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : HSLC or equivalent examination passed from a recognized Board or Council and must possess valid driving license for LMV or MMV or HMV.

Name of post : Constable (Messenger) in APRO

No. of posts : 14

Qualification : HSLC or equivalent examination passed from a recognized Board or Council and must possess valid driving license for LMV or MMV or HMV.

Name of post : Constable (Carpenter) in APRO

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : HSLC or equivalent examination passed from a recognized Board or Council and passed prescribed ITI course in trade.

Name of post : Sub-Officer in F & ES

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : H.S. (Science) passed with Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics (PCM) from a recognized Board or Council. The candidates must have obtained pass marks in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics (PCM) in H.S. (Science) examination to apply for the post.

Name of post : Emergency Rescuer in F & ES

No. of posts : 39

Qualification : H.S. (Science) passed from a recognized Board or Council.

Name of post : Sub-Inspector of Police (AB) for newly created Assam Commando Battalions

No. of posts : 42

Qualification : The candidate must be a graduate in Arts/Science/ Commerce or equivalent stream from a recognized College/ Institution affiliated to a recognized University.

Name of post : Sub-Inspector of Police (Communication) in APRO

No. of posts : 16

Qualification : B.Sc. (Electronics Science/ IT/ Computer Science) (10+2+3 duration) or 3-year Diploma from State Polytechnic in Electronics and Tele Communication, or Electronics or Information Technology, or Instrumentation or Computer Engineering equivalent or Computer Science or equivalent with 2 years work experience in the field of Electronics, Telecom, IT or allied environment. or 3-year Diploma from State Polytechnic in Electronics and Tele Communication, or

Electronics or Information Technology, or Instrumentation or Computer Engineering or Computer Science or equivalent and 2 years additional course/courses in Telecommunication /IT /Computer Science/ Computer Engineering or equivalent. or Master of Computer Application (MCA) or

B.E./ B. Tech. in E & TC or Computer or Instrumentation or IT or equivalent qualification in same discipline

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://slprbassam.in/ with effect from 08-02-2023 till 22-02-2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

