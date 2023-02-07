Assam Career Apply for District Coordinator vacancy in Poshan Abhiyaan

Applications are invited for various administrative positions under Poshan Abhiyaan Assam.

Poshan Abhiyaan Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of District Coordinator in Tinsukia.

Name of post : District Coordinator

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month

Qualification : Graduate with Diploma in Computer Science or IT. At least 2 years experience in

application maintenance & support. Good oral and written communication skills in local

language. Computer literacy must. Willingness to travel a must. Mandatorily local candidates

should be engaged.

Age Limit : 21-38 years

How to apply : Candidates may apply as per the prescribed Application Format (Annexure-1) along with self-attested copies of testimonials relating to educational qualification, experience, etc. to the District Social Welfare Office, Tinsukia Saliha Nagar (Near Namghar), P.O-Tinsukia, Dist-Tinsukia, Pin-786125 by February 18, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

