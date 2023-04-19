Assam Career : Apply online for 68 vacancies in Gauhati University

Applications are invited for 68 vacant positions in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Professors, Associate Professors and Assistant Professors in various disciplines.

Name of post : Professor

No. of posts : 14

Subject wise vacancies :

Anthropology : 1

Mathematics : 1

Statistics : 1

Zoology : 1

Physics : 1

Commerce : 1

Business Administration : 1

Sanskrit : 1

Hindi : 1

Political Science : 1

Psychology : 1

Applied Sciences : 3

Pay : Academic Level-14, Rs. 1,44,200/- to Rs. 2,18,200/-

Name of post : Associate Professor

No. of posts : 25

Subject wise vacancies :

Anthropology : 3

Geography : 1

Geological Sciences : 2

Physics : 1

Botany : 1

Statistics : 1

Zoology : 1

Biotechnology : 1

Commerce : 1

ELT : 1

Assamese : 2

Economics : 1

Political Science : 1

Linguistics : 1

English : 1

History : 1

Education (MEd Course) : 1

Sanskrit : 2

Hindi : 1

Library & Information Science : 1

Pay : Academic Level-13A, Rs 1,31,400/- to 2,17,100/-

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 29

Subject wise vacancies :

Applied Sciences : 2

Botany : 2

Mathematics : 2

Statistics : 1

Chemistry : 1

Physics : 1

Biotechnology : 1

Commerce : 1

Business Administration : 1

Education : 3

Economics : 1

Philosophy : 1

Hindi : 1

Law : 4

Education (MEd Course) : 3

Sanskrit : 3

Assamese : 1

Pay : Academic Level-10, Rs. 57,700/- to 1 ,82,400/-

Minimum Essential Qualification: As per the existing UGC norms (UGC Regulation -2018). UGC Regulation (additional) issued in continuation of 2018 Regulation, if any will be applicable

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://cas.gauhati.ac.in/direct from 24th April 2023 to 5th May 2023.

A hard copy (pdf) of the application submitted online duly signed by the candidate and supported by

self-certified photocopies of all supporting documents must reach the Registrar, Gauhati University, Gopinath Bardoloi Nagar, Guwahati, Assam, PIN-781014 on or before 27th May 2023

Application Fees : A non-refundable application fee of Rs. 1000/- (Rupees one thousand only) (in case of SC/ST/PWD categories Rs. 500/-)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here