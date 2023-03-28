Assam Career : Apply online for 59 vacancies in Pollution Control Board Assam

Applications are invited for 59 vacant administrative and technical positions in Pollution Control Board Assam.
Pollution Control Board Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Planning & Research Officer, Assistant Engineer, Environmental Scientist, Assistant Programmer, Junior Accountant, Administrative Assistant-II, Scientific Assistant III and Grade-IV.
Name of post : Assistant Planning & Research Officer
No. of posts : 1
Scale of Pay : Rs. 30,000-1,10,000 + Grade Pay Rs. 13,300
Qualification : Master degree in Geography / Economics / Statistics/ Mass Communication from a Government recognized University / Institute. Reading and writing skills in Assamese are preferable
Name of post : Assistant Engineer
No. of posts : 11
Scale of Pay : Rs. 30,000-1,10,000 + Grade Pay Rs. 12,700
Qualification : BE ,BTech / AMIE in Chemical / Civil / Environmental / Mechanical Engineering from a Government recognized University / Institute
Name of post : Environmental Scientist
No. of posts : 7
Scale of Pay : Rs. 30,000-1,10,000 + Grade Pay Rs. 12,700
Qualification : MSc in Chemical / Biological / Life / Environmental Science from a Government recognized University / Institute
Name of post : Assistant Programmer
No. of posts : 1
Scale of Pay : Rs. 22,000-87,000 + Grade Pay Rs. 11,800
Qualification : BSc (IT / Computer Science), BCA, BSc with DOEACC ‘A’ level / PGDCA from a Government recognized University / Institute
Name of post : Junior Accountant
No. of posts : 5
Scale of Pay : Rs. 14,000-49,000 + Grade Pay Rs. 8,700
Qualification : BCom / BBA from a recognized University with minimum 6 months Diploma / Certificate in Computer Applications. Candidates having MCom degree shall be preferred
Name of post : Administrative Assistant-II
No. of posts : 14
Scale of Pay : Rs. 14,000-49,000 + Grade Pay Rs. 8,700
Qualification : Graduate in any discipline with minimum 6 months Diploma / Certificate in Computer Applications.
Name of post : Scientific Assistant III
No. of posts : 1
Scale of Pay : Rs. 14,000-49,000 + Grade Pay Rs. 5,600
Qualification : Minimum HSSLC level with Chemistry / Biology from a Government recognized Institute
Name of post : Grade-IV
No. of posts : 19
Scale of Pay : Rs. 12,000-37,500 + Grade Pay Rs. 3,900
Qualification : Class X / HSLC passed from a Government recognized Institute
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.pcbassam.org/ from 1st April 2023 to 21st April 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here