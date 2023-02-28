Assam Career Apply online for 51 vacancies in Institute for Plasma Research

Applications are invited for 51 vacancies in Institute for Plasma Research (IPR) Assam.

Institute for Plasma Research (IPR) is inviting applications from eligible SC/ST/OBC category candidates for 51 vacant positions of Scientific Assistant – B on Direct Recruitment basis.

Name of post : Scientific Assistant – B

No. of posts : 51

Discipline wise vacancies :

Civil : 1

Computer : 3

Electrical : 10

Instrumentation : 5

Mechanical : 10

Electronics : 10

Physics : 12

Educational Qualification : Diploma in the relevant branch of Engineering (3 years after SSC) with minimum 60% marks / B.Sc. in Physics with minimum 60% marks

Pay : Level-6 of Pay Matrix and Initial basic Pay Rs. 35,400/- p.m. (As per 7th CPC).

Age Limit : Minimum age 18 years and maximum age 30 years. Relaxations in maximum age limit shall be admissible as per Central Government orders on the subject as amended from time to time.

Places of Posting : IPR, Gandhinagar & CPP-IPR Guwahati

How to apply : Candidates are requested to apply online at Institute’s website http://www.ipr.res.in/documents/jobs_career.html by March 15, 2023 (till 5.30 P.M)

Application Fees :

SC/ST/Female/PwBD/EWS/ Ex-Serviceman : NIL

For Other Categories : Rs. 200/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

