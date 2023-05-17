Assam Career : Apply online for 486 vacancies in Adarsha Vidyalaya

Applications are invited for 486 vacant positions in Adarsha Vidyalayas of Assam.

Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Teachers, Computer Tutor and Laboratory Assistant for CBSE affiliated English Medium Adarsha Vidyalayas of Assam.

Name of post : Post Graduate Teacher

No. of posts : 143

Annual Salary : Rs. 5,10,540/- with applicable annual increment

Qualification :

a) Post Graduate Degree in Arts / Science from a recognized University with minimum 55% of marks in both Graduation and Post Graduation in the respective subject and

b) Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) from National Council for Teacher Education recognized Institution(s)

Name of post : Graduate Teacher

No. of posts : 195

Annual Salary : Rs. 3,45,924/- with applicable annual increment

Qualification :

a) A Graduate in Arts / Science with Major (Honours) from a recognized University with minimum 55% marks and

b) Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) from National Council for Teacher Education recognized Institution(s)

Name of post : Assistant Teacher

No. of posts : 115

Annual Salary : Rs. 3,07,848/- with applicable annual increment

Qualification :

a) ) A Graduate in Arts / Science from recognized University with a minimum 55% marks and

b) Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) from National Council for Teacher Education recognized Institution(s).

Name of post : Computer Tutor

No. of posts : 24

Annual Salary : Rs. 3,00,000/- with applicable annual increment

Qualification : Passed M.C.A., M.Sc. (IT), M.Tech. (Computer Science) with minimum 60% of marks from a recognized University.

Name of post : Laboratory Assistant

No. of posts : 9

Annual Salary : Rs. 1,80,000/- with applicable annual increment

Qualification : Higher Secondary passed in Science stream with minimum 55% of marks from a

recognized Board.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://dte.assam.gov.in/ up to 27th May 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here