Assam Career : Apply online for 39 vacancies in APGCL

Applications are invited for 39 vacant administrative and technical positions in Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited (APGCL).

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Managers, Deputy General Managers and Assistant Managers in Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited (APGCL).

Name of post : Junior Manager

No. of posts : 30

Discipline wise vacancies :

Electrical : 10

Mechanical : 10

IT : 5

Instrumentation : 5

Pay Scale : Rs. 25,000.00 to Rs. 92,000.00 + Grade Pay Rs. 12,100.00

Educational Qualification :

a) For Junior Manager (Electrical): Full time 3(three) years Diploma in Electrical Engineering/ Electrical & Electronics Engineering.

b) For Junior Manager (Mechanical): Full time 3(three) years diploma in Mechanical Engineering

c) For Junior Manager (IT): Full time 3(three) years diploma in Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/Computer Technology.

d) For Junior Manager (Instrumentation): Full time 3(three) years diploma in Instrumentation Engineering.

Age Limit : The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01-01-2023. The upper age limit is relaxable as per rules of Govt. of Assam.

Name of post : Deputy General Manager (Audit)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 42,000.00 to Rs. 1,16,000.00 + Grade Pay Rs. 17,400.00

Educational Qualification : Must possess a degree from a recognized University and must be a

Chartered Accountant or Cost Accountant from a recognized Institution. He / She must possess post qualification experience in financial and accounting work of not less that 03 (Three) years and total 06 (Six) years in responsible position in Central/State Public Sector undertakings or in any large organization of repute and capable of holding independent charge of Accounts

Age Limit : Not less than 21 (Twenty-One) years and not more than 45 (Forty-Five) years as on 01/01/2023. In respect of Deputy General Manager (Audit), the upper age limit is relaxed up to 52 (Fifty Two) years for highly experienced candidates.

Name of post : Assistant Manager

No. of posts : 8

Discipline wise vacancies :

Electrical : 6

Human Resource : 2

Pay Scale : Rs. 37,300.00 to Rs. 1,12,000.00 + Grade Pay Rs. 14,200.00

Educational Qualification :

a) For the post of Assistant Manager (Electrical): Full time Bachelor of Engineering (B.E)/Bachelor of

Technology (B.Tech) degree in (Electrical Engineering/Electrical & Electronics Engineering) should be from University/ Institution approved by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)

b) For the post of Assistant Manager (Human Resource) : 02 (Two) years full time degree of Master in Business Administration (MBA) /Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) with specialization in Human Resource Management / Personnel Management / Industrial Relations from any Indian University/ Institution approved by AICTE/UGC

Age Limit : The candidates should not be less than 21 (Twenty-One) years of age and not more than 38 (Thirty-Eight) years of age as on 01/01/2023. The upper age limit is relaxable as per rules of Govt. of Assam.

How to apply :

For the posts of Junior Managers, candidates can apply online for the above posts through APSC’s recruitment website https://apscrecruitment.in from 5th May 2023 to 4th June 2023

For the posts of Deputy General Manager & Assistant Managers, candidates can apply online for the above posts through APSC’s recruitment website https://apscrecruitment.in from 2nd May 2023 to 6th June 2023

Application Fees :

General : Rs. 297.20

SC/ST/OBC/MOBC : Rs. 197.20

BPL : Rs. 47.20

PwBD : Rs. 47.20

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2