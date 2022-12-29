Assam Career Apply online for 215 vacancies in Directorate of Civil Defence & Home Guards

Applications are invited for 215 vacant positions in Directorate of Civil Defence & Home Guards Assam.

The Directorate of Civil Defence & Home Guards Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 215 vacant posts of Constable (Grade III) and Platoon Commander.

Name of post : Constable (Grade III)

No. of posts : 211 [ Unreserved : 49, OBC / MOBC : 8, SC : 4, ST(P) : 6, ST(H) : 110, EWS : 34]

Educational Qualification : H.S.L.C or equivalent examination passed from a recognized Board or Council.

Other Qualification: Home Guard Certificate or Minimum NCC ‘A’ Certificate

Pay Scale : Rs. 14000 – 60500 + GP Rs. 5600 plus other allowances as admissible under the

rules

Age: 18 to 40 years as on 01-07-2022 (i.e. Candidate must be born on or before 01.07.2004 and on or after 01.07.1982). Upper age limit will be relaxed for:

(i) 5 (five) years in respect of candidates belonging to SC, ST (P) and ST(H).

(ii) 3 (three) years in respect of candidates belonging to OBC/MOBC.

Name of post : Platoon Commander

No. of posts : 4[ Unreserved : 3, OBC / MOBC : 1]

Educational Qualification : The candidate must be a graduate in Arts, Science, Commerce or equivalent stream from a recognized College / Institutions affiliated to a recognized University.

Other Qualification: NCC ‘B’ Certificate OR Home Guards Training Certificate

Pay Scale : Rs. 14000 – 60500 + GP Rs. 8700 plus other allowances as admissible under the

rules

Age: 18 to 40 years as on 01-07-2022 (i.e. Candidate must be born on or before 01.07.2004 and on or after 01.07.1982). Upper age limit will be relaxed for:

(i) 5 (five) years in respect of candidates belonging to SC, ST (P) and ST(H).

(ii) 3 (three) years in respect of candidates belonging to OBC/MOBC.

How to apply : For the posts of Constable (Grade III), candidates can apply online for the above posts through the SLPRB website (www.slprbassam.in) from January 7, 2023 to February 5, 2023.

For the posts of Platoon Commander, candidates can apply online for the above posts through the SLPRB website (www.slprbassam.in) from January 5, 2023 to February 3, 2023.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2

