Applications are invited for 204 vacant positions in National Ayush Mission (NAM) Assam.

National Ayush Mission (NAM) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 204 vacant positions of Community Health Officers (CHO).

Name of post : Community Health Officers (CHO)

No. of posts : 204

Qualification : Candidates must have BAMS /BHMS qualifications from recognized institute. Registered under State Council / Board of Assam.

Monthly Salary : Rs. 25000/- and performance based incentive up to Rs. 15000/-

Age : 45 years of upper limit as on last date of application

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://ayush.assam.gov.in/ from 11 AM of 5th August 2023 to midnight of 25th August 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here