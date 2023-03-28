Assam Career : Apply online for 187 vacancies in Oil India Limited

Applications are invited for 187 vacant positions in Oil India Limited Assam.

Oil India Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates from its production and exploration areas in the districts of Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Sivasagar and Charaideo in Assam and

Changlang district in Arunachal Pradesh for recruitment of workpersons in the following posts at OIL, Field Headquarters, Duliajan.

Name of post : GRADE-III

No. of posts : 134

Scale of Pay : Rs. 26,600.00 – 90,000.00

Eligibility Criteria ( As per post codes) :

i) PCM12023 – Passed 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as the main subjects

from a Government Recognized Board.

ii) MDL12023 – Trade Certificate in Mechanic Diesel Trade from a Government Recognized

Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.

iii) FTR12023 – Trade Certificate in Fitter Trade from a Government Recognized Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.

iv) BLR12023-

(i) Trade Certificate in the relevant course of 2 years duration from a Government Recognized Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.

(ii) Must possess valid and current 2nd Class Boiler Attendant Certificate issued by a Competent Authority.

v) WLD12023- Trade Certificate in Welder Trade from a Government Recognized Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.

vi) IMC12023 – Trade Certificate in Instrument Mechanic Trade from a Government Recognized Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board

Name of post : GRADE-V

No. of posts : 43

Scale of Pay : Rs. 32,000.00 – 1,27,000.00

Eligibility Criteria ( As per post codes) :

i) TCL12023-

(i) Passed B.Sc. with Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics from a Government Recognized University/Board/Institute.

(ii) Must have minimum 03 (three) years post qualification work experience in chemical activities-fields/lab in Oil & Gas/ Petrochemical Industry.

ii) TBR12023 –

(i) Trade Certificate in the relevant course of 2 years duration from a Government Recognized Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.

(ii) Must possess valid and current 1st Class Boiler Attendant Certificate issued by a Competent Authority.

iii) NTR12023-

(i) B.Sc. Nursing or Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing (PB-B.Sc.) from an Institute recognized by Indian Nursing Council.

(ii) Must have professional experience of 02 (two) years after obtaining registration from State Nursing Council.

Name of post : GRADE-VII

No. of posts : 10

Scale of Pay : Rs. 37,500.00 – 1,45,000.00

Eligibility Criteria ( As per post codes) :

i) CIV12023 – Passed 03 (three) years Diploma in Civil Engineering from a Government Recognized University/Board/Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.

ii) MEC12023- Passed 03 (three) years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a Government Recognized University/Board/Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board. Kindly note that apart from Diploma in Mechanical Engineering, other similar Diploma of Mechanical Engineering with any prefix or suffix will not be considered.

iii) INS12023- Passed 03 (three) years Diploma in Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering or Diploma in Electronics & Communication Engineering or Diploma in Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering or Diploma in Instrumentation Engineering/Technology or Diploma in Instrumentation and Control Engineering from a Government Recognized University/ Board/ Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.

How to apply : Candidate(s) fulfilling all the above clearly laid down criteria will have to apply online only through the link on the Oil India Limited website in the careers webpage under current openings section i.e. https://www.oil-india.com/Current_openNew.aspx from 28/03/2023, 07:00 a.m. to 25/04/2023, 11:59 p.m.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here