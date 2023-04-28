Assam Career : Apply online for 141 vacancies in NIRDPR

Applications are invited for 141 vacant positions in National Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) Assam.

National Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 141 vacant posts of Young Fellows across different states in India.

Name of post : Young Fellow

No. of posts : 141

Qualification :

i) Master Degree/2-Year PG Diploma in any stream of social science from any recognized university / institution.

ii) Minimum academic standards: 60% marks in Secondary (Class X) or equivalent examination; 50% marks in Higher Secondary (Class XII) or equivalent examination in any discipline; 50% marks at Graduation level in the subject of social science; and 50% marks at Postgraduate level in the subject of social science.

Salary : Rs.35,000/- (Rupees thirty-five thousand) only per month plus reimbursement of the cost of travel and subsistence on tour outside the Block where the Cluster is located, as per norms of the NIRD&PR.

Age Limit : Not exceeding 35 years as on 01.04.2023. (Age relaxation for reserved categories shall be considered as per the norms of GoI)

How to apply : The candidates should apply through online registration available on the website

http://career.nirdpr.in/. Last date for submission of online application is 08.05.2023.

Application Fees : An application fee of Rs.300/- should be paid by General/OBC/EWS candidates through Pay Fee (SB Collect). No application fee is required for SC/ST/PWD candidates.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here