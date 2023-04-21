Assam Career : Apply online for 123 vacancies in AIIMS Guwahati

Applications are invited for 123 vacant positions in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 123 vacant teaching positions in various departments of the main institute as well as in its College of Nursing.

Name of posts :

Professor

Additional Professor

Associate Professor

Assistant Professor

Professor cum Principal Nursing College

Associate Professor (Reader) (Nursing)

Lecturer in Nursing

Tutor/ Clinical Instructor in Nursing

Also Read : Lesser known properties of curd that you need to know and ways of consuming it without harm

No. of posts :

Professor : 28

Additional Professor : 18

Associate Professor : 22

Assistant Professor : 32

Professor cum Principal Nursing College : 1

Associate Professor (Reader) (Nursing) : 2

Lecturer in Nursing : 3

Tutor/ Clinical Instructor in Nursing : 17

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati

Also Read : Interesting facts about R Madhavan’s son Vedaant Madhavan

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://aiimsguwahati.ac.in/ up to 14th May 2023

The signed hard copy of on-line application along with self-attested copies of relevant documents to The Administrative Officer, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Silbharal, Changsari, Guwahati, Assam -781101. Last date of receipt of the hard copies of online applications is 29th May 2023

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2, Link 3