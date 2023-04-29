Assam Career : Apply online for 109 vacancies in AEGCL

Applications are invited for 109 vacant technical positions in Assam Electricity Grid Corporation Limited (AEGCL).

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 109 vacant posts of Junior Managers and Assistant Managers.

Name of post : Junior Manager (Electrical)

No. of posts : 77

Qualification : Full time Diploma with minimum 60% marks ( 50% in case of SC / ST candidates) in Electrical Engineering/Electrical & Electronics Engineering

Scale of Pay : Rs. 25,000.00-92,000.00 + Grade Pay Rs. 12,100.00

Age Limit : The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01-01-2023. The upper age limit is relaxable as per rules of Govt. of Assam

Name of post : Junior Manager (Mechanical)

No. of posts : 8

Qualification : Full time Diploma with minimum 60% marks ( 50% in case of SC / ST candidates) in Mechanical Engineering

Scale of Pay : Rs. 25,000.00-92,000.00 + Grade Pay Rs. 12,100.00

Age Limit : The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01-01-2023. The upper age limit is relaxable as per rules of Govt. of Assam

Name of post : Junior Manager (Civil)

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : Full time Diploma with minimum 60% marks ( 50% in case of SC / ST candidates) in Civil Engineering

Scale of Pay : Rs. 25,000.00-92,000.00 + Grade Pay Rs. 12,100.00

Age Limit : The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01-01-2023. The upper age limit is relaxable as per rules of Govt. of Assam

Name of post : Junior Manager (IT)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Full time 3(three) years diploma with minimum 60% marks ( 50% in case of SC / ST candidates) in IT/ Computer Science and Engineering/ Computer Science / Computer Engineering / Computer Technology

Scale of Pay : Rs. 25,000.00-92,000.00 + Grade Pay Rs. 12,100.00

Age Limit : The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01-01-2023. The upper age limit is relaxable as per rules of Govt. of Assam

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Electrical)

No. of posts : 10

Qualification : Full time B.E/B.Tech with minimum 60% marks (50% in case of SC / ST candidates) in Electrical Engineering/Electrical & Electronics Engineering

Scale of Pay : Rs. 37,300.00- 1, 12,000.00 + Grade Pay Rs. 14,200.00

Age Limit : The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01-01-2023. The upper age limit is relaxable as per rules of Govt. of Assam

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Mechanical)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full time B.E/B.Tech with minimum 60% marks (50% in case of SC / ST candidates) in Mechanical Engineering

Scale of Pay : Rs. 37,300.00- 1, 12,000.00 + Grade Pay Rs. 14,200.00

Age Limit : The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01-01-2023. The upper age limit is relaxable as per rules of Govt. of Assam

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Civil)

No. of posts : 7

Qualification : Full time B.E/ B.Tech with minimum 60% marks (50% in case of SC / ST candidates) in Civil Engineering.

Scale of Pay : Rs. 37,300.00- 1, 12,000.00 + Grade Pay Rs. 14,200.00

Age Limit : The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01-01-2023. The upper age limit is relaxable as per rules of Govt. of Assam

How to apply :

For the posts of Junior Managers , candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://apscrecruitment.in from 12th May 2023 to 11th June 2023

For the posts of Assistant Managers, candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://apscrecruitment.in from 11th May 2023 to 10th June 2023

Application Fees :

General : Rs. 297.20

SC/ST/OBC/MOBC : Rs. 197.20

BPL : Rs. 47.20

PwBD : Rs. 47.20

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2