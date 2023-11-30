Applications are invited for various administrative positions or career in AAU Assam.

Assam Agricultural University (AAU) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post or career of Young Professional-I under the Project on “Mega Rapeseed & Mustard Value Chain Development through promotion of scientific cultivation in Assam.” Assam Agricultural University is the first institution of its kind in the whole of North-Eastern Region of India. The main goal of this institution is to produce globally competitive human resources in farm sectorand to carry out research in both conventional and frontier areas for production optimization as well as to disseminate the generated technologies as public good for benefitting the food growers/produces and traders involved in the sector while emphasizing on sustainability, equity and overall food security at household level.

Name of post : Young Professional-I

No. of posts : 2

Also Read : 5 easy and affordable home remedies for cold and cough

Qualification :

The applicant must possess MSc in Agriculture (PBG/Agronomy/Plant Pathology/ Entomology) or Master Degree in Life Science/Zoology/ Botany.

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 8th December 2023 from 10 AM onwards in Directorate of Research(Agri.), Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat, Assam

Also Read : Assam govt to convert Anundoram Barooah Award to a scholarship from 2024

How to apply :

Candidates may submit application in the prescribed format enclosed along with self attested copies of certificates, marksheets and other testimonials. The candidates shall bring original certificates/documents for verification at the time of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here





