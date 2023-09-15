Applications are invited for various teaching positions in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati, Assam

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Yoga Instructor on purely contractual basis in the extramural research project titled “Assessment of heat stress and its impact on the physiological and biochemical markers of heat strain- A novel approach for predicting heat strain among factory workers in North East India” sanctioned to Dr. S. Krishnan, Assistant Professor, Department of Physiology.

Name of post : Yoga Instructor

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: 12th pass in science subjects with certificate course in Yoga therapy from a

recognized University.

Also Read : 10 Indian sweet shops that are among the top 100 legendary dessert places in the world

Desirable :

i) BSc/MSc in yoga therapy/ Yoga sciences.

ii) DMLT/BSc MLT

iii) One year experience in the field of research work after obtaining the eligibility qualification.

iv) Should have basic computer skills to operate MS Office (Word/ Excel)

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 15,000 (Consolidated)

Also Read : Temjen Imna Along gives a reality check on how slow and steady can help us win a race

Age : Upto 35 years as on the date of written test/Interview

How to apply : Candidates should send filled-up application form along with certificate of age, qualification, experience to aiimsghyphydhr1961@gmail.com (all documents merged as a single PDF file in same order as given above). Subject line should be “Application for Post of (Name of the post applied). Application should be mailed to above mail id on or before 20/09/2023 (5 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here