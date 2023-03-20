Assam Career : Apply for Western Music Teacher vacancy in Shrimanta Shankar Academy Dispur

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Shrimanta Shankar Academy (SSA) Dispur

Shrimanta Shankar Academy (SSA) Dispur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Western Music Teacher.

Name of post : Western Music Teacher

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Candidates should have minimum 5 years experience of teaching music. He/ She should be an expert in playing of western musical instruments like guitar/piano etc.

How to apply : Candidates can send their CVs and self-attested copies of all relevant documents in a scanned format to ssaguwahati@gmail.com