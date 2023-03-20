Assam Career : Apply for Registrar, Officer & Engineer vacancies in IIT Guwahati

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Deputy Registrar, Senior Medical Officer, Senior Security Officer and Junior Engineer.

Name of post : Deputy Registrar

No. of posts : 1

Pay Matrix : Level- 12 (As per 7th CPC)

Educational & Other Qualification:

(1) A post-graduate degree with at least 55% marks or its equivalent grade of ‘B’ in the UGC 7 point scale;

(2) Nine years’ of experience as Assistant Professor in the AGP of Rs. 6000 and above with experience in educational administration or comparable experience in research establishment and/or other Institutions of higher education or 5 years of administrative experience as Assistant

Registrar or in an equivalent post carrying a scale of pay of Level – 10 / qualifications and experience as prescribed by UGC/MoE from time to time

Age Limit: Up to 45 years (No upper age limit for regular employees of IIT Guwahati).

Name of post : Senior Medical Officer

No. of posts : 1

Pay Matrix : Level- 11 (As per 7th CPC) + NPA (as per rule)

Educational & Other Qualification: MD preferably in general medicine with 3 years experience or MBBS with 7 years experience, as a medical officer in a reputed hospital.

Age Limit: Up to 40 years (No upper age limit for regular employees of IIT Guwahati).

Name of post : Senior Security Officer

No. of posts : 1

Pay Matrix : Level- 10 (As per 7th CPC)

Educational & Other Qualification: Commissioned Officer of Military/Para-Military Services or Deputy Superintendent or Assistant Commandant of Police/Security Force having a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university with at least 10 years’ experience in the Police/ Security Services.

Age Limit: Not more than 55 years.

Name of post :Junior Engineer

No. of posts : 4

Pay Matrix : Level-6 (As per 7th CPC)

Educational & Other Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in Civil or Electrical Engineering or equivalent. OR, Diploma in Civil or Electrical Engineering with 3 years’ experience.

Age Limit: Not more than 30 years (No upper age limit for regular employees of IIT Guwahati).

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://online.iitg.ac.in/recruitment from 5.00 PM (IST) of 20.03.2023 till 5 P.M. (IST) of 20.04.2023.

Application Fees : Applicants will have to make payment of a non-refundable application fee through online mode only. Fee payable by the applicant are as follows:

For the Posts Sl. No. 1, 2 & 3 – Rs.500/- (for General/ OBC/ EWS candidates) and Rs. 250/- (for

SC/ST/PwD candidates).

For the Post Sl. No. 4 – Rs. 300/- (for General/ OBC/ EWS candidates) and Rs. 150/- (for SC/ST/PwD

candidates).

Women applicants are exempted from payment of application fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here







