Assam Career : Apply for Technical Officer vacancy in PHE Hojai

The Office of the Executive Engineer (PHE) Hojai Division is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Technical Officers on contractual basis.

Name of post : Technical Officer-I

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) BE / BTech in Civil Engineering from a recognized University / Institution with minimum 60% marks

ii) 1 year post education experience desirable

Salary : Rs. 30,000.00 per month

Age Limit : Not more than 35 years as on 1st January 2023

Name of post : Technical Officer-II

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

i) Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized University / Institution

ii) 1 year post education experience desirable

Salary : Rs. 25,000.00 per month

Age Limit : Not more than 35 years as on 1st January 2023

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 26th May 2023 from 10:30 AM onwards in Office of the Executive Engineer (PHE) Hojai Division, Hojai

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the prescribed format as available in the website https://nagaon.assam.gov.in/ and send it to recruitmentphehoj@gmail.com keeping the subject as “Application for the post T.O.-I or T.O.-II”

The applicant should attend the walk-in-interview on relevant date along with their duly filled application form supported by original testimonials along with self-attested copies to submit to office.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here