Assam Career : Apply for Technical Officer vacancy in Gauhati Medical College & Hospital

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) Assam.
Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Technical Officer under “National Viral Hepatitis Surveillance Programme”, a programme under National Centre for Disease Control (Govt. of India) in the Department of Microbiology.
Name of post : Technical Officer
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : M.Sc. in Microbiology/Biotechnology with 3 years experience in clinical laboratory services. Candidates with PhD in Microbiology/Biotechnology from recognized university with 6 months experience in clinical laboratory services will be preferred.
Salary : Rs. 50,000/- per month
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 27th March 2023 from 11 AM onwards in Department of Microbiology, Conference Hall, 5th Floor, Narakasur Hill Top, Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH), Guwahati-32 , Assam
How to apply : Candidates are requested to bring all related documents in original and one passport size photo along with xerox of all documents
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
