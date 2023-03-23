Assam Career : Apply for Technical Officer vacancy in Gauhati Medical College & Hospital

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) Assam.

Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Technical Officer under “National Viral Hepatitis Surveillance Programme”, a programme under National Centre for Disease Control (Govt. of India) in the Department of Microbiology.

Name of post : Technical Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M.Sc. in Microbiology/Biotechnology with 3 years experience in clinical laboratory services. Candidates with PhD in Microbiology/Biotechnology from recognized university with 6 months experience in clinical laboratory services will be preferred.

Salary : Rs. 50,000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 27th March 2023 from 11 AM onwards in Department of Microbiology, Conference Hall, 5th Floor, Narakasur Hill Top, Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH), Guwahati-32 , Assam

How to apply : Candidates are requested to bring all related documents in original and one passport size photo along with xerox of all documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

