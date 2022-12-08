Applications are invited for various technical positions in the Office of the Executive Engineer (PHE), Hojai Division, Hojai.

The Office of the Executive Engineer (PHE), Hojai Division, Hojai is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Technical Officer-II and District Coordinator on contractual basis.

Name of post : Technical Officer-II

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized University / Institution with minimum 65% marks

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month

Age Limit : Not more than 35 years as on 1st August 2022

Name of post : District Coordinator, IMIS

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

1. BE / BTech in Computer Science / Engineering or MCA, MSc (IT), DOEACC-B level from a recognized University / Institution

2. At least 2 years experience in relevant field

Salary : Rs. 32,000/- per month

Age Limit : Minimum 21 years and maximum 40 years as on 01/01/2022

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held for the above positions as per the above schedule-

a) For Technical Officer-II : 21st December 2022

b) For District Coordinator-IMIS : 22nd December 2022

Venue : O/o the Executive Engineer (PHE) Hojai Division, Hojai

Time : 10 AM onwards

How to apply : Candidates can send their application forms via email to recruitmentphehoj@gmail.com keeping the subject as application for the post T.O.-II & District Coordinator-IMIS.

Last date for submission of applications is 17th December 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here