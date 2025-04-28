Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in NIT Silchar Assam.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Technical Manager for an Industry-sponsored calibration laboratory in the Department of Mechanical Engineering

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Technical Manager

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma in Mechanical Engineering/Electrical Engineering/ Instrumentation Engg. or in a related field.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read : 7 interesting facts about the Sodha Rajput community

Desirable Features :

1. Experience of working in a calibration laboratory environment, preferably in an NABL-accredited lab.

2. Certification in calibration of range of instruments in the related disciplines is preferable.

3. Good communication skills with the ability to prepare reports and interact with customers.

4. Strong attention and good analytical skills.

Salary/Emoluments : Rs.15,000/- per month

Age Limit : 35 years (as on closing date of application). Relaxation as per Government of India Rules and Regulations

Job Roles :

1. Calibration Execution: Perform calibration of instruments and equipment as per NABL guidelines, ensuring compliance with national and international standards. Based on requirement, on-site calibration may also be required to perform.

2. Instrument Testing: Test, adjust, and calibrate measurement instruments such as temperature, pressure, electrical, mechanical, and dimensional measuring devices.

3. Documentation and Reporting: Prepare detailed calibration certificates and reports, maintaining accurate records of all calibration activities.

4. Compliance and Quality Control: Ensure that all calibrations are carried out in adherence to NABL and ISO standards. Conduct regular audits and quality checks to maintain the integrity of the lab’s calibration procedures.

5. Troubleshooting and Maintenance: Troubleshoot and repair instruments or equipment found to be out of tolerance or not functioning correctly. Regularly perform maintenance checks to ensure the proper working of calibration equipment.

6. Customer Interaction: Communicate with clients to understand calibration requirements and provide technical support or recommendations.

7. Calibration Scheduling: Coordinate with the team to schedule and prioritize calibration tasks based on customer needs and lab capacity.

8. Continuous Improvement: Contribute to the ongoing improvement of calibration processes, equipment, and lab facilities.

How to apply :

Applicants must submit their filled-up applications along with C.V. accompanying photocopies of all relevant documents with self-attestation to the address: Head of the Department, Mechanical

Engineering, National Institute of Technology Silchar, Silchar–788010, Assam, India.

Candidate should write “Application for the post of Technical Manager” on the top of the envelope containing the filled application form with relevant documents.

Applicants must also send the soft copy of the duly filled application along with C.V. & all necessary documents to the email- [email protected]

Last date for submission of applications is 15.05.2025 up to 5 PM IST.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here