Assam Career : Apply for Technical Assistant vacancy in Assam Agricultural University

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam Agricultural University

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Technical Assistant in the project entitled “Utilization of Citrus Microbiome in Rejuvenating Khasi Mandarin Plants affected by important citrus diseases (under DBT’s NER Citrus Programme)”

Name of post : Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.Sc.

Desirable: Experience of working in microbiology laboratory shall be given preference.

Emoluments : Rs. 20000 + 8% HRA (fixed)

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held in the office chamber of the Head,

Department of Agricultural Biotechnology, AAU, Jorhat on 29.03.2023 from 10:30AM onwards.

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with biodata/reprints/publications/thesis etc. along with one copy of passport size photograph. Original and attested copies of all testimonials must be presented at the time of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

