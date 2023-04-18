Assam Career : Apply for Teaching Associate vacancy in Gauhati University

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Teaching Associate(s) on purely temporary basis in the Department of Communication & Journalism.

Name of post : Teaching Associate in Department of Communication & Journalism

No. of posts : 2

Specialization wise vacancies :

Open : 1

Electronic Media Production : 1

Essential Qualification : MA in Mass Communication/ Journalism/ Media/ Multimedia (As per UGC norms)

Salary : Rs. 23,000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 24th April 2023 from 10:30 AM onwards in Conference Room, Office of the Secretary, University Classes, Gauhati University Campus, Gauhati University.

How to apply : Candidates may appear in the interview with all relevant original certificates/ documents, a set of which is to be submitted (self- attested) on the date of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

