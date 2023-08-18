Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Teaching Associates in the Departments of Botany and Communication & Journalism.

Name of post : Teaching Associate

No. of posts : 2

Department wise vacancies :

Botany : 1

Communication & Journalism : 1

Qualification :

Teaching Associate -Botany : M.Sc. in Microbiology / Biotechnology /Biochemistry/Botany (As per UGC norms)

Teaching Associate – Communication & Journalism : MA in Mass Communication/ Journalism /Media/Multimedia (As per UGC norms)

Salary : Rs. 27000/- per month

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held on 23rd August 2023 and 25th August 2023 in Conference Room of the Secretary, University Classes, Gauhati University Campus, Gauhati University.

How to apply : Candidates should bring their applications with an updated Curriculum Vitae (CV) with relevant original certificates/documents and a set of self-attested copies of the certificates.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2