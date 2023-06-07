Assam Career : Apply for Teaching Associate vacancy in Gauhati University

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Teaching Associate on purely temporary basis in the Department of Philosophy.

Name of post : Teaching Associate in Department of Philosophy

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : M.A. in Philosophy (as per UGC norms)

Salary : Rs. 23,000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 15th June 2023 from 11 AM onwards in Conference Room, Office of the Secretary, University Classes, Gauhati University Campus, Gauhati University

How to apply : Candidates may appear in the interview with all relevant original certificates/ documents, a set of which is to be submitted (self-attested).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

