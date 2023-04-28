Assam Career : Apply for Teaching Associate in Gauhati University

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Teaching Associate in the Department of Computer Science on purely temporary basis.

Name of post : Teaching Associate in Department of Computer Science

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : As per UGC norms

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 3rd May 2023 at 10:30 AM in Conference Room, Office of the Secretary, University Classes, Gauhati University Campus.

How to apply : Candidates should bring their applications with an updated CV, relevant original certificates / documents and a set of self-attested copies of certificates

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

