Assam Career Apply for Teacher vacancy in Kendriya Vidyalaya NFR Rangiya

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Kendriya Vidyalaya NFR Rangiya

Kendriya Vidyalaya NFR Rangiya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of PGT, TGT, PRT , Computer Instructor, Balvatika Teacher and Nurse on purely contractual basis for the session 2023-24.

Name of post : PGT (English, Hindi, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Comp Sc, Political Sc., Maths, Phy. Edu.)

Salary : Rs. 32500/- per month

Qualification : Masters with at least 50% marks in respective subjects, B.Ed. and proficiency
in teaching in English and Hindi

Name of post : TGT (Hindi, Maths, Assamese)

Salary : Rs. 31250/- per month

Qualification : Bachelors with at least 50% marks, B.Ed. or equivalent and proficiency in teaching in English and Hindi.

Also Read : 8 make-up looks of Janhvi Kapoor that is great for parties

Name of post : PRT

Salary : Rs. 26250/- per month

Qualification : HSSC/Intermediate/equivalent with at least 50% marks, D.Ed./ BTC/ JBT/ B.Ed./ equivalent and proficiency in teaching in English and Hindi.

Name of post : Computer Instructor

Salary : Rs. 31250/- per month

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in computer science/B.E./B.Tech/BCA/MCA/DOAEC O-Level/ equivalent with at least 50% marks and proficiency in teaching in English and Hindi.

Name of post : Balvatika Teacher

Salary : Rs. 26250/- per month

Qualification : Senior Secondary (Class XII or equivalent) with 50% marks, Diploma in Nursery Teacher Education/Pre-school Education/Early Childhood Education Programme (D.E.C.Ed) of 2 years duration OR B.Ed (Nursery) from NCTE.

Name of post : Nurse

Salary : Rs. 700/- per day

Qualification : Diploma in general nursing and midwifery OR B.Sc. in nursing with registration in the Nursing Council

Also Read : Banana : The Sweet Fruit that can keep you happy or in a state of calmness

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews for the above posts will be held on 9th March 2023 at Kendriya Vidyalaya NFR Rangiya, Station Road, Rangiya, Kamrup, Assam, PIN-781354. Reporting time for the interview is 9 AM

How to apply : Candidates have to report with their credentials (Original and photocopy) like certificates of educational qualification, experience, passport size photograph, pan/aadhaar card etc.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Avatar photo

NE NOW NEWS

Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Mail us at: contact@nenow.in