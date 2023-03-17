Assam Career : Apply for Teacher vacancy in Kendriya Vidyalaya Lumding

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Kendriya Vidyalaya Lumding.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Lumding is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Part Time Contractual Teachers for the session 2023 – 24.

Name of post : Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)

Qualification : Master’s degree or equivalent in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks and B.Ed.(Relaxation sought in B.Ed.).

Name of post : Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks in the concern subjects/combination of

subjects in aggregate. Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), conducted by the CBSE in accordance with the guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose or B.Ed. (Relaxation sought in CTET and B.Ed.). Proficiency in Teaching in Hindi and English Medium

Name of post : Primary Teacher (PRT)

Qualification : Senior Secondary School Certificate with 50% marks or intermediate with 50% marks or equivalent and Pass in the Central Eligibility Test (CTET Primary) conducted by the CBSE in accordance with the guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose or JBT/B.El.Ed./D.El.Ed. (Relaxation sought in CTET and JBT/B.El.Ed./D.El.Ed.). Competence to teach through Hindi and English Media.

Name of post : Computer Instructor

Qualification : B.E./B.Tech. (Computer Science)/BCA/MCA or Post Graduate degree in any subject with Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Application/DOEACC ‘A’ Level/’O’ Level from Govt. recognized institution or equivalent qualification

Name of post : Game Instructor / Coach

Qualification : B.P.Ed./Senior National Certificate Holder/Coaching Diploma or Equivalent and Experience in the respective fields.

Name of post : Dance Expert

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in dance or equivalent and experience in the respective field

Name of post : Counsellor

Qualification : B.A./B.Sc. in Psychology and one year diploma in counselling. Desirable – Minimum One year experience in providing career/educational counselling to the students at school or experience/ knowledge if working in placement bureaus or registration with rehabilitation council of India as vocational counsellor

Name of post : Yoga Teacher

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree with one year Diploma in Yoga from recognised University

Name of post : Nurse

Qualification : Diploma/Degree in Nursing

Name of post : Doctor

Qualification : MBBS, Registered with Medical Council of India

Name of post : Special Educator

Qualification : XIIth passed and two year D.Ed. Special Education or One year Diploma in Special

Education (DSE) in any category of disability / Diploma in Community Based Rehabilitation (DCBR) or Post Graduate Diploma in Community Based Rehabilitation (PGDCBR) or Diploma in Multi Rehabilitation Worker (MRW) with 6 months certificate course in education of children for special needs/Diploma in Vocational Rehabilitation – Mental Retardation (DVR-MR) or Diploma in Vocational Training and Employment – Mental Retardation (DVTE-MR) with 6 months certificate course in education of children for special needs/Diploma in Hearing Language and Speech (DHLS) with 6 months certificate course in education of children for special needs/ Junior Diploma in Teaching the Deaf/ Primary level Teacher Training Course in Visual Impairment

Selection Procedure : A walk in interview will be conducted on 22nd March, 2023 from 8:30 AM onwards in Kendriya Vidyalaya Lumding , Officer’s Colony, N.F. Railway Lumding, Distt-Hojai (Assam), PIN- 782447

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with applications in prescribed format (available in website https://lumding.kvs.ac.in/) along with hard copy of relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here