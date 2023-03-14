Assam Career : Apply for Teacher vacancy in Kendriya Vidyalaya AFS Digaru

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Kendriya Vidyalaya AFS Digaru

Kendriya Vidyalaya AFS Digaru is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), Primary Teacher (PRT) on contractual basis.

Name of post : PGT (English, Commerce, Hindi, History, Physics, Biology)

Qualification : 50% marks in MA/M.Sc/M.Com with B.Ed. Competence to teach in English & Hindi.

Desirable: Knowledge of computer applications

Name of post : TGT (English, Mathematics, Social Science, Hindi, Sanskrit)

Qualification :

1) Four years’ Integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate;

OR

Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subjects/ combination of subjects and in aggregate.

2) Preference will be given to pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), conducted by CBSE in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

3) B.Ed. or equivalent degree from recognized university

4) Proficiency in teaching Hindi and English medium.

Desirable: Knowledge of Computer Applications.

Name of post : PRT

Qualification :

a) Senior Secondary School Certificate with 50% marks or Intermediate with 50% marks or its equivalent

b) BTC (D.El.Ed) or B.Ed. or any equivalent.

c) Preference will be given to pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test(CTET) conducted by the CBSE in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

d) Competence to teach through Hindi & English media.

Desirable: Knowledge of Computer Applications.

Name of post : PGT (Political Science)

Qualification : 50% marks in MA with B.Ed. Competence to teach in English & Hindi.

Desirable: Knowledge of computer applications

Name of post : Nurse

Qualification : Diploma in Nursing From Recognized Council

Name of post : Computer Instructor

Qualification : Graduate from any recognized University and PGDCA/MCA from any recognized

institution. Competence to teach in English and Hindi

Name of post : Coach for Games

Qualification : Expert in the field concerned having special achievement in any. Competence to teach in English and Hindi.

Name of post : Assamese Language Teacher

Qualification : Aggregate 50% marks in Bachelor’s degree having Assamese as major subject in graduation and in aggregate with B.Ed. Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), conducted by CBSE in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held on 22nd March 2023 and 23rd March 2023 in Kendriya Vidyalaya AFS Digaru, Sonapur, Guwahati. Reporting time for the interview is 9 AM

How to apply : Candidates are required to bring all relevant documents on the day of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here