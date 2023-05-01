Assam Career : Apply for Teacher vacancy in Delhi Public School Digboi

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Delhi Public School Digboi.
Delhi Public School Digboi is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Teachers in Social Science and Physical Education.
Name of post : Teacher- Social Science, Physical Education
Qualification & Experience :
Social Science Teacher : Graduate / Post Graduate in History with B.Ed. Minimum 5 years of experience in a recognized / reputed English medium school
Physical Education Teacher : Graduate / Post Graduate in Physical Education. Minimum 5 years of experience in a recognized / reputed English medium school
Salary : As per 7th CPC
Age Limit : Maximum 45 years (as on 1st June, 2023)
How to apply : Candidates can send their application forms in prescribed format (as given in the website https://dpsdigboi.in/misc-career.html) within May 15, 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
