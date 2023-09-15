Assam Career Assam Jatiya Bidyalay

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Assam Jatiya Bidyalay.

Assam Jatiya Bidyalay is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Sociology Teacher.

Name of post : Teacher in Sociology

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

1. Master’s degree in Sociology.

2. Assamese medium schooling background.

Age limit : 45 years as on 31.08.2023.

Salary : Negotiable.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 21st September 2023 from 11 AM onwards in Assam Jatiya Bidyalay, Noonmati, Guwahati-781020. Time of reporting is 10.30 am at the reception counter

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with CVs, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

