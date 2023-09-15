Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Assam Jatiya Bidyalay.

Assam Jatiya Bidyalay is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Sociology Teacher.

Name of post : Teacher in Sociology

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

1. Master’s degree in Sociology.

2. Assamese medium schooling background.

Also Read : 10 Indian sweet shops that are among the top 100 legendary dessert places in the world

Age limit : 45 years as on 31.08.2023.

Salary : Negotiable.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 21st September 2023 from 11 AM onwards in Assam Jatiya Bidyalay, Noonmati, Guwahati-781020. Time of reporting is 10.30 am at the reception counter

Also Read : Temjen Imna Along gives a reality check on how slow and steady can help us win a race

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with CVs, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here