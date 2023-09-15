Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Assam Jatiya Bidyalay.
Assam Jatiya Bidyalay is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Sociology Teacher.
Name of post : Teacher in Sociology
No. of posts : 1
Qualification :
1. Master’s degree in Sociology.
2. Assamese medium schooling background.
Also Read : 10 Indian sweet shops that are among the top 100 legendary dessert places in the world
Age limit : 45 years as on 31.08.2023.
Salary : Negotiable.
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 21st September 2023 from 11 AM onwards in Assam Jatiya Bidyalay, Noonmati, Guwahati-781020. Time of reporting is 10.30 am at the reception counter
Also Read : Temjen Imna Along gives a reality check on how slow and steady can help us win a race
How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with CVs, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here