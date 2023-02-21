Assam Career Apply for Teacher vacancies in Kendriya Vidyalaya HPCL Jagiroad

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Kendriya Vidyalaya HPCL Jagiroad

Kendriya Vidyalaya HPCL Jagiroad is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Teachers, Instructors, Counsellor, Nurse and Special Educator on purely contractual basis for session 2023-24.

Name of post : PGT (English, Hindi, Mathematics , Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Geography , Commerce)

Qualification :

1. Two years’ Integrated Post Graduate M.Sc Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject;

Or

Master Degree from a recognized University with atleast 50% marks in aggregate in the relevant subjects

2. B.Ed. or equivalent degree from recognized university

3. Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English medium. Desirable knowledge of computer application

Name of post : TGT (English, Sanskrit, Mathematics )

Qualification :

1) Four years’ Integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned

subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate ;

OR

Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subjects/ combination of subjects and in aggregate.

2) B.Ed. or equivalent degree from recognized university and Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), conducted by CBSE in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

3) Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English medium. Desirable knowledge of computer application

Name of post : PRT

Qualification :

a) Senior Secondary School Certificate with 50% marks

or

Intermediate with 50% marks or its equivalent

b) Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) conducted by the CBSE in accordance with the

Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

c) Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English medium. Desirable knowledge of computer application.

Name of post : Computer Instructor

Qualification :

B.E./B.Tech.(Computer Science)/B.C.A./M.C.A./M.Sc. (Computer Science)/M.Sc.(Electronic with Computer Science component)/M.Sc.(IT)/B.Sc.(Computer Science)

Or

Bachelor’s/Master degree in any Science subject/Mathematics from recognized University with

Postgraduate Diploma in Computer application from government recognized University/Institute.

Or

Post-graduate degree in any subject with Postgraduate Diploma in Computer application from government recognized University/’O’ level from DOEACC

Or

Post-graduate degree in any subject with minimum ‘A’ level form DOEACC. Candidate must be competent to teach AI as a subject in Classes

Name of post : Art & Craft Instructor

Qualification :

1. Five years’ recognized Diploma in Drawing and Painting/ Sculpture / Graphic Art or Equivalent

recognized Degree

2. Working knowledge of Hindi & English. Desirable knowledge of computer application

Name of post : Counsellor

Qualification : B.A./B.Sc.(Psychology) with minimum 50% marks and certificate of Diploma in Counseling.

Name of post : Nurse

Qualification : Diploma in nursing from recognized institution

Name of post : Assamese Language Teacher

Qualification : Graduate from the UGC recognized University having Assamese as one of the subjects and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education or B. Ed. or D. Ed. (Special Education) or B. Ed. (Special Education) and passed in Assam TET for UPS conducted by Elementary Education Department, Assam.

Name of post : Special Educator

Qualification :

1 Graduate with B.Ed. (special education).

OR

2. B.Ed. (General) with one year diploma in special education

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held on 28th February 2023 and 1st March 2023 from 10 AM to 12:30 PM in Kendriya Vidyalaya HPCL Jagiroad . Reporting time for the interview is from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM

How to apply : Candidate is to submit online application form and scanned copies of the required documents through e-mail.- recruitmentkvj@gmail.com .

Candidates are required to bring original certificates, two recent photographs (passport size) and one set of self-attested photocopies of all academic documents and experience certificate on the day of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here