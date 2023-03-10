Assam Career : Apply for Teacher vacancies in Kendriya Vidyalaya Haflong

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Kendriya Vidyalaya Haflong.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Haflong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of PRTs , Nurse, Yoga Teacher, Computer Instructor, Counsellor PGTs, TGTs purely on contractual basis for the session 2023-24.

Name of post : PGT (English, Hindi, Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, Biology)

Qualification : 50% marks in MA/M.Sc/M.Com With B.Ed Competence to teach in English & Hindi.

Desirable: Knowledge of computer applications

Name of post : PGT (Computer Science)

Qualification : At least 55% marks in any of the following:- Masters Degree in Computer Application/Computer Science/Information Technology from a recognized University OR M. Tech (with specialization in Computer Application/Computer Science/Information Technology) from a recognized University. OR B.E./B.Tech in Computer Application/Computer Science/Information Technology from a recognised University. Competency to teach in English & Hindi

Name of post : TGT (English, Mathematics, Sanskrit, Social Science, Physical & Health Education/ sports coach, Art Education)

Qualification :

1) Four years’ Integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate ; OR Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subjects/ combination of subjects and in aggregate

2) Preference will be given to pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), conducted by CBSE in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

3) B.Ed. or equivalent degree from recognized university

4) Proficiency in teaching Hindi and English medium.

Desirable: Knowledge of Computer Applications.

Name of post : PRT

Qualification :

a) Senior Secondary School Certificate with 50% marks or Intermediate with 50% marks or its equivalent

b) Preference will be given to pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) conducted by the CBSE in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

c) BTC or B.Ed. or any equivalent.

d) Competence to teach through Hindi & English media.

Desirable: Knowledge of Computer Applications.

Name of post : Computer Instructor

Qualification : Graduate from any recognized University and PGDCA/MCA from any recognized

institution. Competence to teach in English and Hindi

Name of post : Yoga Teacher

Qualification : Expert in the field concerned having special achievement in any. Competence

to teach in English and Hindi

Name of post : Nurse

Qualification : Diploma in Nursing From Recognized Council

Name of post : Counsellor

Qualification : M.A./M.Sc. (Psychology) from a recognized College or University + Regular one year

Post Graduate Diploma in Guidance and Counselling. Or M.A./M.Sc./M.Com. with B.Ed./M.Ed. qualification + Regular one year Post Graduate Diploma in Guidance and Counselling

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held on 31st March 2023 and 1st April 2023 at 8:00 a.m. in Kendriya Vidyalaya Haflong.

How to apply : Candidates are required to bring original certificates, one self-attested photocopy of all academic documents, One Pass Port Size Photo and experience certificates on the day of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here