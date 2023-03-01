Assam Career Apply for Teacher & Clerk vacancies in Army Public School Jorhat

Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in Army Public School Jorhat

Army Public School Jorhat is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Teachers, Clerks, IT Supervisor, Paramedics and Group-D staff on adhoc or contractual basis.

Name of post : PGT – Physics, Chemistry, Political Science, Psychology, Physical Education, IP

Qualification : Post Graduate in the relevant subject and BEd (except for Physical Education and IP)

Name of post : TGT – Social Science, PET, IP

Qualification : Graduate in the relevant subject and BEd (except for Physical Education and IP)

Name of post : PRT- Computer

Qualification : BCA / BE / BTech (Computer Science / IT) / Graduate in Computer Science

Name of post : PRT- English, Hindi, EVS

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline with 2 years Diploma in Elementary Education / BEd

Name of post : Physical Trainer

Qualification : BPEd / DPEd / 10+2 with Diploma in Yoga and Taekwondo

Name of post : Head Clerk

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline with 5-10 years experience in office management and computer savvy

Name of post : LDC

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline. Ten years of service as a clerk (for Ex-servicemen). Computer Literate (12000 key depression per hour). Knowledge of Software applications used by Schools

Name of post : IT Supervisor

Qualification : Advance Diploma or Diploma in Computing and Hardware with the knowledge and atleast two of the following: (a) Networking on LAN Administration ,(b) Operating Systems, (c) RDBMS with Programming proficiency on one language

Name of post : Special Educator

Qualification : Graduation with B.Ed (Special Education) or B.Ed General with one year diploma in special education. RCI Registration number is mandatory.

Name of post : Craft Trainer

Qualification : 10+2 with Expertise in Local Craft work (Wood & Bamboo craft, Mask making, Pottery etc)

Name of post : Science Lab Attendant

Qualification : 10+2 with Science and Computer literate

Name of post : Music Teacher (Instrumental)

Qualification : B Music / M Music

Name of post : Paramedics

Qualification : 10+2 and diploma in nursing with minimum five years of experience. A female Paramedic shall be preferred.

Name of post : Group-D Staff (Casual)- Housekeeping Staff (Safaikarmachari) & Gardener

Qualification : Minimum qualification should be class 10th pass

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format (available in the website https://www.apsjorhat.org/) to Principal, Army Public School, Jorhat, Charaibahi Military Station, P.O.- Charaibahi, Dist. – Jorhat (Assam), PIN-785616 by March 10, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here