Applications are invited for various non-teaching positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Assam.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Social Workers at Special Cells for Women in Nagaon, Barpeta, Sivasagar and Karbi Anglong districts of Assam.

Name of post : Social Worker

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : Post graduate degree in Social Work (M.A. in Social Work/MSW) from Central/ Deemed/ State-Recognized University. Those with post-graduate degree in Psychology or Sociology with one-year relevant work experience may also apply.

Salary : Rs. 28000/- per month

Age : 22-50 years.

How to apply : Candidates may email their detailed resume / Curriculum Vitae to assam.spcell@tiss.edu on or before August 2, 2023 up to 6 PM.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

