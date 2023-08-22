Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Guwahati, Assam.

Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible male candidates for the post of Medical Social Worker (MSW) on contractual basis for ICMR funded research project “Women Empowerment-Cancer Awareness Nexus (WECAN): An Implementation Research Study of Cervical Cancer Prevention through HPV Self-Sampling and Education in India – a multicenter National and International collaborative research project.”

Name of post : Medical Social Worker (MSW)

No. of posts : 1 (Male)

Qualification : Should have completed MSW degree from a recognized University

Experience : Minimum 2 years prior experience in HIV & STD field is desirable.

Salary : Rs.32,000/- per month

Age Limit : Below 35 years as on 05.09.2023

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 5th September 2023 from 10 AM onwards in Conference Hall, Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Guwahati-781016, Assam

How to apply : Candidates may report for walk-in-interview with complete bio-data supported by attested copies of certificates and other testimonials before the Selection Committee

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here