Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), Guwahati, Assam.

Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Senior Executives on purely contract basis.

Name of post : Senior Executive- Project

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 29,000/- to Rs. 40,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience : Graduate / Post Graduate in any discipline preferably in Social Work / Rural Development/ Economics / MBA / Social Science. 3-5 years of proven track record of implementation in Social / Community development project especially in livelihood development project.

Name of post : Senior Executive- Accounts

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 29,000/- to Rs. 40,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience : Graduate / Post Graduate (preference will be given to Commerce / Management / Accounts background). 3-5 years of proven track record in Finance and Accounts related operations in Social / Community development project especially in livelihood development project.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with self-attested copies of relevant documents by post to The Administrative Officer, Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, Lalmati, Basistha Charali, Guwahati-29, Assam OR by email to recruitmentcell.iie@gmail.com

The last date of application submission is on or before 21st August, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here