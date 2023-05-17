Assam Career : Apply for Scientific Helper vacancy in Assam Agricultural University

Applications are invited for various scientific positions in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Scientific Helper on contractual basis.

Name of post : Contractual Scientific Helper

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : AINP on Agricultural Acarology

Qualification : MSc (Agri) in Entomology / Sericulture

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 30th May 2023 from 10:30 AM onwards in Department of Entomology, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with bio-data, reprints/publication/thesis etc, one copy of passport size photographs, original and attested copies of all testimonials

