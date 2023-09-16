Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Associate (1) in the DST sponsored project entitled, “Catalytic Hydrodeoxygenation of bio-oil produced from co-pyrolysis of agricultural residue and plastic waste” at the School of Energy Science & Engineering.

Name of post : Research Associate (1)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 55770.00 per month

Qualification : Ph.D Degree in Engineering. Candidates must have at least 3 publications as first

author on Biomass Pyrolysis/Co-Pyrolysis in Q1 journals. Candidates having research experience on

Biomass/Plastic copyrolysis and biooil upgradation will be preferred.

Selection Procedure : An online interview will be held on 30 September 2023 (Saturday) at 10 AM. Link will be sent to only shortlisted candidates

How to apply : Candidates may send advance copy of CV to the Principal Investigator via email at kmohanty@iitg.ac.in before 30th September 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here