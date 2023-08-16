Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Associate in the project entitled, “Strategies to Enhance the Impact of Suvidha Scheme under Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Program” funded by Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), New Delhi at the School of Business.

Name of post : Research Associate

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post Graduation in any social science discipline with 55% marks and NET/ SLET/ M.PHIL/ Ph.D. Additionally, candidates should be proficient in data analysis on excel, SPSS, etc, and must have excellent communication and writing skills. Candidates with prior experience of working on time-bound funded projects will be preferred.

Also Read : Kangana Ranaut praises John Abraham for not ‘harassing women’

Selection Procedure : An online interview will be held on 23rd August 2023 from 10 AM onwards. Shortlisted candidates will be sent an online link on 23rd August 2023.

How to apply : Candidates have to mail their CV giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., E-mail etc. to priyank.sinha@iitg.ac.in by 22nd August 2023.

Also Read : Assam CM visits world’s tallest naturally formed Shivling in Arunachal Pradesh

The subject title should be written as “Strategies to Enhance the Impact of Suvidha Scheme under Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Program”

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here