Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER), Guwahati, Assam.

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Research Associate I and Project Scientist II under the DBT sponsored project titled “Establishment of GMP accredited Pilot Scale extraction facilities for the development of phytopharmaceutical products from the Medicinal Plants of NE

India.”

Name of post : Research Associate I

No. of posts : 1

Fellowship : Rs. 47000 plus 16% HRA

Qualification :

Essential: Ph.D. in Analytical Chemistry/ Pharmaceutical Analysis/ OR Post-Graduation in M.Sc. (Analytical Chemistry). /M. Pharm (Pharmaceutical Analysis or quality assurance) with 55% marks and 3 years of research experience. At least one research publication in SCI-indexed Journals.

GPAT/GATE/CSIR-NET or any National entrance test exam conducted by any central Govt.

department is essential for candidates with a master’s degree.

Desirable: Required to handle analytical instruments like HPLC and LC-MS/MS to perform

stability studies and quantification. Candidates having industrial experience for GLP testing is

preferable.

Age Limit : 35 years (Relaxation as per GOI norms)

Name of post : Research Associate I

No. of posts : 1

Fellowship : Rs. 47000 plus 16% HRA

Qualification :

Essential: Ph.D. or Post-Graduation in M.Sc./M. Pharm Pharmacognosy/Taxonomy/Botany with 55% marks and 3 years of research experience. At least one research publication in SCI-indexed

Journals

Desirable: Required for collection, authentication, and estimation of organoleptic properties of the plant materials.

Age Limit : 35 years (Relaxation as per GOI norms)

Name of post : Project Scientist II

No. of posts : 1

Fellowship : Rs. 67000 plus 16% HRA

Qualification : Ph.D. with 3 years of experience and post-graduation in M.Sc./M. Pharm Natural Product Chemistry/Medicinal Chemistry/Equivalent with 55% marks and at least three research publications.

Desirable: Required to prepare reference compounds standardized extracts, and purification

as well as characterizations of phytopharmaceuticals from the standardized extracts as well as to conduct stability studies for the standardized extracts.

Age Limit : 40 years (Relaxation as per GOI norms)

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://niperguwahati.ac.in/ up to 7th August 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here