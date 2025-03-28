Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Registrar.

Name of post : Registrar

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience:

1. A Master’s degree with at least 55% marks or its equivalent grade in the seven-point scale. The Ph.D. degree shall be desirable but not an essential qualification.

2. At least 15 years of experience as Assistant Professor in the Academic Level 11 and above or with 8 years of service in the Academic Level 12 and above including as Associate Professor along with experience in education administration

Or,

Comparable experience in a research establishment and/or other institutions of higher education.

Or,

15 years of administrative experience of which 8 years as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post.

Desirable Qualification: Experience/Knowledge of financial & human resource management and other related matters connected with resource mobilization.

Pay Scale : Pay Band of Rs. 1,44,200/- to Rs. 2,18,200/- + Other allowances as admissible under the Rules of University

Age : Minimum age should not be less than 45 years as on the last date of receipt of application. The age of superannuation is sixty years.

How to apply :

Eligible and interested candidates are required to apply online only through the Gauhati

University website www.gauhati.ac.in at Non-Teaching Recruitment Candidate Portal:

https://gauhatint.samarth.edu.in/.

Last date of Online Registration and apply online : 18th April 2025 (midnight)

After submission of the ONLINE application in the portal – a duly signed hard copy (pdf) of the completed application(s) must ·be submitted to “The Member Secretary, Selection Committee for the Post of Registrar, Gauhati University, Guwahati-781014, Assam” along with all necessary enclosures including the proof of submission of application fee and “No Objection Certificate (NOC)”, wherever applicable, by the last date which is 25.04.2025 (5:00 pm). The envelope containing the application should be superscribed “Application for the post of Registrar, Gauhati University, Advt. No. NTS-04/2025.”

Application Fees :

Application fee and Mode of Payment: Applicants for the posts must pay an amount of Rs. 1000/- (Rupees One Thousand). For SC/ST candidates, the application fee is Rs. 500/- (Rupees Five Hundred) only. The payment mode is online. No other mode of payment is acceptable.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here