Assam Career : Apply for Regional Coordinator vacancy in BBCI Guwahati

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati.

Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Regional Coordinator on contractual basis for ICMR funded research project “Women Empowerment Cancer Awareness Nexus (WE-CAN): ‘An Implementation Research Study of Cervical Cancer Prevention through HPV Self-Sampling and Education in India’- a multicenter National and International collaborative research project”

Name of post : Regional Coordinator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Masters in Social Work (specialization in community development / public health / management in development organization will be given preference)

Experience: At least two years’ work experience in coordinating / managing community health programs / projects, data entry & data handling.

Salary : Rs. 35000/- per month

Age Limit : 35 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 21st June 2023 from 10 AM onwards in Conference Hall, Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati

How to apply : Candidates may report for walk-in-interview with complete bio-data supported by attested copies of certificates and other testimonials before the Selection Committee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

