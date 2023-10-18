Applications are invited for various technical positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Technician in the project entitled, “Design and development of an intelligent extrusion device for 3D printing of concrete structures” at the Department of Mechanical Engineering.

Name of post : Project Technician

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Diploma in Engg. /Design division. Candidates with B.Tech. degree may also apply.

Salary : Rs. 20880/- per month

Also Read : Kamakhya Temple comes alive in festive vibes of Navratri with marvellous decorations of flowers and lights

Selection Procedure : Candidates have to appear in an Interview, which is scheduled on 04 Nov 2023 (Saturday) at 11:45 AM. Shortlisted candidates will be informed via mail for attending interview.

Also Read : Cricket included among additional sports for 2028 Olympics

How to apply : Candidates may send their application/ CV containing all educational qualifications, experiences, Email address, phone no., etc. as a single PDF to pandabiranchi@iitg.ac.in and CC to uday@iitg.ac.in on or before 30th October 2023 (5 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here