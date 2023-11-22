Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post or career of Project Fellow in the project entitled “Enabling hardware accelerator design from behavioral specifications” at the Department of Computer Science and Engineering.

Name of post : Project Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MTech in CSE or related area OR BTech in CSE or related areas with 3 Years of Experience

Pay Scale (Rs.) : 23500-1000-33500

Selection Procedure : An online interview will be held on 11th December 2023 from 10 AM onwards via Skype.

How to apply :

Candidates have to email their detailed resume including all educational qualifications, experience,

contact address, phone no, E-mail etc. along with the scanned copies of all relevant documents/ certificates (Matriculation onwards) on or before 7th December, 2023 (Thursday) to the Principal Investigator Prof. Chandan Karfa, Department of Computer Science and Engineering at ckarfa@iitg.ac.in

The candidates who are already employed under Central/State Govt./ PSU/ Autonomous Bodies/

Private Organization etc. will have to submit a No-objection Certificate (NOC) from the concerned

employer in advance or at the time of interview failing which the candidate will not be allowed to

appear for an interview. No TA/DA will be paid to the candidates for appearing in the test and interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here