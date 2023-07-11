Assam Career : Apply for Project Associate vacancy in Tezpur University

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Tezpur University Assam.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Associate-I in the I-Hub Foundation for COBOTICS, Technology Innovation Hub, IIT Delhi sponsored project entitled “Development of A Cost-Effective EMG Controlled Prosthetic Hand for Multiple Grasp Patterns” under the Principal Investigator Prof. Nayan M Kakoty, Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering.

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification: B.Tech./M.Tech. degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering/Electrical Engineering/Instrumentation Engineering with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks.

Desirable: Experience in using tools such as MATLab, Python and FPGA. Candidates aspiring for Ph.D. will be of preference.

Fellowship: Rs. 25,000/- (Rupees twenty five thousand) only plus HRA as admissible per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-Interview will be held on July 28, 2023 at 10.00 AM in the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, Tezpur University

How to apply : Candidates may send advance copy of their CV to Professor Nayan M. Kakoty, Principal Investigator via email: nkakoty@tezu.ernet.in on or before 23/07/2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

