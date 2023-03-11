Assam Career : Apply for Process Server vacancy in Office of District & Sessions Judge Tinsukia

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Office of District & Sessions Judge Tinsukia.

The Office of District & Sessions Judge Tinsukia is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Process Server (Grade-IV).

Name of post : Process Server (Grade-IV)

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Rs. 14,000-Rs.60,500 + Grade Pay Rs. 5,200/-

Qualification :

A) Graduate (in any discipline) with knowledge of Assamese language.

B) Candidates having basic knowledge of computer will be given preference

Also Read : 6 unique things that you can do only in Kashmir

Age Limit : Candidate must not be less than 18 years or more than 40 years of age as on the date of

publication of the advertisement. The upper age is relaxable as per Govt. norms.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in Standard Form as published in Part-IX of the Assam Gazette along with the self-attested copies of all the testimonials regarding educational qualification, age, caste, valid employment exchange registration card, experience (if any) along with three copies of recent passport size photographs.

Also Read : Shark Tank India Season 2 : Chinu Kala’s struggling journey of being abandoned by parents to building a Rs. 200 crore jewellery company

Envelope containing application should be superscribed with the post applied for on the top of

the envelope and addressed to The District & Sessions Judge, Tinsukia, District Court Complex,

Borguri, Tinsukia-786126, Assam.

The last date of receipt of application is 6th April 2023 up to 5 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here