Applications are invited for various technical positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Instrument Operator in project entitled, “Maintenance and Operation of Instruments under NECBH.”

Name of post : Instrument Operator

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 25000 to 35000 (depending on experience)

Qualification :

Essential: BSc (chemistry/ physics/ any area of biological sciences/ life sciences) with good academic performance. Or Bachelor in Engineering (having experience in handling NMR/ FESEM/ AFM/ XRD/Confocal Microscope)

Desirable: Experience in operating any of the following instruments NMR/ FESEM/ AFM/ XRD/ Confocal Microscope

Selection Procedure : Shortlisted candidates will be informed via email by 26th August 2023 (tentative). The interview will be held by 29th August 2023 (tentative) for the shortlisted candidates

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the Google Form link https://forms.gle/psgMrLcNKSRxSnA98 by August 25, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

