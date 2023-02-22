Assam Career Apply for Operator & Supervisor vacancies in ASDMA

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Operators and Supervisors on contract basis.

Name of post : Operators for SEOC under Project ERSS of NDMA

No. of posts : 6

Qualification & Experience : BSc in Statistics/Information Technology. Minimum 1 years of work experience preferably in a government setting. Work experience in E-Governance projects, call centre, telephonic help line will be preferred.

Salary : Rs. 18000/- per month

Also Read : Banana : The Sweet Fruit that can keep you happy or in a state of calmness

Name of post : Supervisor for SEOC under Project ERSS of NDMA

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : MSc in Geo-informatics/Atmospheric Sciences /Remote Sensing & GIS. Minimum 2 years of work experience preferably in a Government sector. Work experience in E-Governance projects, call centre, telephonic help line will be preferred.

Salary : Rs. 21000/- per month

Also Read : 10 travel essentials of Sara Ali Khan that you must always carry when you travel

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications to The Chief Executive Officer, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Ancillary Block-I (Opp. SBI Sectt. Branch), Janata

Bhawan, Dispur, Guwahati- 781006, Assam.

Last date for submission of application is up to 5 PM of March 14, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here