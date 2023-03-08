Assam Career : Apply for Officer vacancy in NIPER Guwahati

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER) Guwahati
The Atal Incubation Center (AIC) – NIPER Guwahati Foundation is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on contractual basis.
Name of post : Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Graduation in Science/ Technology with Post-Graduation in Science/ Technology/
Business Management.
Experience: A minimum of 10-15 years of overall experience in at least 3 sectors, including Industry, Technology Business Incubators, Start-ups, Venture Capital Firms in Technology Sectors, Innovation Management, or Academic / Research organisations.
Salary : Rs. 1,00,000/- to 1,25,000/- per month (based on the qualification, experience and performance in the interview)
Age Limit : 40-55 years
How to apply : Cndidates may apply by emailing the following documents in PDF format to aic@niperguwahati.in by Wednesday, March 22,2023:
1. Latest CV.
2. Vision Statement in the candidate’s own words (in about 1000 words) on “Your strategic vision for the success of AIC – NIPER Guwahati Foundation.”
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
